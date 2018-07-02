Charity yoga event benefits Rainbow House

COLUMBIA - The owners of Achieve Balance Chiropractic and DogMaster Distillery teamed up Saturday morning to raise money for Rainbow House.

Rainbow House is an emergency shelter for children facing abuse and neglect.

Arminta Phelps, owner of Achieve Balance Chiropractic, and her husband are among three couples nominated for Rainbow House’s Masquerade Ball king and queen. Phelps said the couple wanted to help the community give back, while also letting community members give back to themselves through a wellness activity.

“We take our homes for granted sometimes and I think that’s really important," Phelps said. "I couldn't imagine a child not being able to have a bed to sleep in that feels safe."

Phelps and her husband have raised about $8,600 since their nomination.

Event organizer Jordan West said the room was filled with lots of good energy and familiar faces.

A volunteer yoga instructor led about 24 individuals through a variety of meditative movements. The yogis paid a $25 event fee, which will be donated to the nonprofit. According to the nonprofit’s website, $25 provides diapers for one baby for two weeks.

The 2018 Rainbow House Masquerade Ball will take place on April 21.