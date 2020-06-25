Charles Erickson files new appeal to be released from prison

COLUMBIA - A man in prison for the 2001 killing of Columbia Daily Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt is making another bid for freedom.

According to a news release sent by Charles Erickson's mother, Erickson's attorney filed a new petition for his client in the Missouri Court of Appeals Western District in Kansas City. A previous petition for freedom was denied in April 2019.

"Basically, what I'm trying to do right now is withdraw my guilty plea," Erickson told KOMU 8 in January 2019.

Erickson originally confessed to killing Heitholt, but later claimed his confession was coerced by Columbia Police investigators. During the investigation Erickson also implicated his friend, Ryan Ferguson, who was also convicted for the killing but later had that conviction overturned.

“After he was held in prison for 16 years for crimes he did not commit, we are eager to finally see justice done for Charles Erickson,” Landon Magnusson, Erickson's attorney, said in a statement to KOMU 8 News.

Erickson currently has a parole date set for 2023.