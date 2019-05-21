Charles Erickson's appeal for habeas corpus denied
PIKE COUNTY - The man who confessed to the 2001 murder of a Columbia Tribune sports editor will remain in jail.
A judge denied Charles Erickson's writ of habeas corpus, which would require him to be brought before a judge or court.
Erickson confessed to the 2001 murder of Columbia Tribune sports editor Kent Heitholt. He also implicated Rock Bridge classmate Ryan Ferguson, who won his freedom.
KOMU 8 aired the first recent interview with Erickson earlier this year. Erickson and his lawyer called this appeal a hail mary attempt.
A 98-page petition with his lawyer claims Erickson's "frailties and experiences" made him susceptible to coercion by Columbia police, who, the petition claims, got Erickson to falsely confess and plead guilty.
The petition says police used several tactics to get Erickson to confess.
He has a parole date set for 2023.
