Charles Harris drafted by Miami Dolphins in first round

PHILADELPHIA – The Miami Dolphins selected Missouri Tigers defensive end Charles Harris with the 22nd overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft.

Harris played three seasons with Missouri after redshirting his freshman season. He earned a Southeastern Conference East title his redshirt freshman season in 2014.

Harris tallied 18 sacks, which ties him for seventh in program history. He also recorded 136 tackles and five fumbles in his career with the Tigers.

The pass rusher was one of eight Missouri first-round selections over the past decade and the first since Denver Broncos selected since Shane Ray 23rd overall in the 2015 NFL draft.

Seven players from the SEC were drafted before Harris, including three Alabama players, two LSU players and Texas A&M’s Myles Garrett with the first overall pick. In a defense heavy draft, Harris was only the fourth defensive end selected.

The second round of the NFL Draft will continue on Friday at 6 p.m. central time.