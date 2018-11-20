Charles Looks OK as Chiefs Beat Cardinals

KANSAS CITY (AP) -- Jamaal Charles took a solid hit to the left knee on his very first carry, then bounced right up and helped the Kansas City Chiefs score touchdowns on their first two possessions en route to a 27-17 preseason victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Friday night.

Charles, the NFL's second-leading rusher in 2010, had 12 yards on three carries and caught one pass for 11 yards in his first action since ACL surgery on the left knee last September. Two other key starters who also sat out last season with ACL surgery - safety Eric Berry and tight end Tony Moeaki - also played with no apparent problem, a huge relief for fans and coaches.

For the second straight game, the defense for Arizona (tied No. 23 in the AP Pro 32) yielded a touchdown on the opening drive, with Matt Cassel hitting Peyton Hillis on a 12-yard scoring strike to open the game.

In their second possession, the Chiefs (No. 18) romped 72 yards in just four plays, capped by Shaun Draughn's 4-yard run.