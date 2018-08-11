Charter School

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The state Board of Education is agreeing to sponsor a charter school in St. Louis. This marks the first time the state board is sponsoring a school. There are 22 charter schools today in St. Louis and Kansas City. They're sponsored either by universities or local school districts. Four new charter schools have won approval to open in the fall. Charter schools are public schools, but they are run by independent boards and do not have to follow many state regulations. The state board voted to sponsor CAN! Academies. The new charter school plans to open for for fall 2007 school year, starting with about 400 students who have dropped out or are at risk. CAN! Academies started in Texas. The program operates ten Texas charter schools and is branching out to four other states.