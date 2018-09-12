Charter Suffers Financial Loss

Source: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) -The suburban St. Louis company Charter Communications says its fourth-quarter loss widened, hurt by sharply rising costs associated with digital telephone services and customer acquisition. Charter reported a loss after paying preferred dividends of 396 million dollars, or one dollar and eight cents per share, in the fourth quarter. That compared to a loss in the fourth quarter of 2005 of 336 million dollars, or one dollar and six cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Thomson Financial expected a loss of 80 cents per share. Those estimates typically exclude one-time items.