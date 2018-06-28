Chase Daniel Debut Doesn't Disappoint

Fans worrying about life after Brad Smith didn't have to worry long.

New starting quarterback Chase Daniel came out firing.Throwing for 320 yards and a school-record five touchdowns.Not a bad start.

Head coach Gary Pinkel said, "I think we saw glimpses of a guy that has a lot of ability and is a good leader, and a pretty accurate thrower."

You could say that.

Daniel completed 72% of his passes including eight straight to start the game.

"What a better way to start off than going eight for eight and driving down," Daniel said. "Seems like the running backs got 20 yards every time we carried the ball."

Everything worked for the Tiger offense in Daniel's debut. Chase hooked up with eight different receivers, and Tiger running backs rushed for over 200 yards.

"We came out here and executed the offense," Daniel explained. "Threw to a ton of different receivers, and that's what we want to do. Got Temple over 100 yards, got Woods some carries. Got all of our running backs in. Our offensive line played unbelievable."

The Tigers will host Ole Miss next Saturday.