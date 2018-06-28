Chase Daniel Leading Tigers

"It's a good feeling just to get out there and perform well in the spring game and perform well with some fans out there," sophomore QB Chase Daniel said. "I give them hope for next year, and there is life after Brad Smith."

The next Tiger signal caller will rely more on the weapons around him, most notably the tight-end tandem of Martin Rucker and Chase Coffman.

"To have two All-American tight ends, and huge depth at receivers that all run under 4.3 [in the 40-yard dash], I mean, it's a quarterback's dream out there," added Daniel. "Those are our playmakers and we just want to get the ball to them as best as we can."

Daniel did just that on Saturday, throwing two touchdown passes and no interceptions. The Tigers will take a month off until summer workouts in May.