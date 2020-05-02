Chase Daniel sets out to help the Food Bank

1 day 6 hours 30 minutes ago Friday, May 01 2020 May 1, 2020 Friday, May 01, 2020 4:14:00 AM CDT May 01, 2020 in News
By: Caroline Dade, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Chase Daniel hasn't played football in Columbia in more than 11 years, but he said he still feels compelled to give back to the surrounding community. 

When Daniel, a former quarterback for the Missouri Tigers, decided to organize a reunion of the 2007 football team, he said he wanted to tie it to a charitable event, too.

"The university's always had this really strong relationship with the Food Bank, and it just made the most sense," he said. "The Food Bank has such a great platform, has such a big reach." 

The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri is working with 140 partner agencies and 150 schools to ensure people continue to have access to nutritious food during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Lindsay Lopez, president and CEO of the Food Bank, said one in 7 adults and one in six children in Missouri are food insecure, which means they don't have regular access to nutritious food. 

"If you don't have access to that food to fuel your body, how can you be productive? You just can't," she said. 

Daniel's goal was to raise $50,000 for the Food Bank, but Lopez said donations are going to surpass that level. 

"We are competitors at the food bank, so you issue us a challenge and we're going to knock it out of the park every single time," she said. "That's exactly what you're seeing right now." 

Daniel had personally pledged to match the first $25,000 of donations, and on a Thursday morning call with local media, he said the campaign had raised more than $73,000. 

"We're going to hit six figures," he said. "That's beyond me." 

The money will go towards buying food, especially canned goods, according to Seth Wolfmeyer, the communications and marketing coordinator for the Food Bank. 

The effort is tied to Daniel's reunion video with the 2007 football team, which was ranked No. 1 in the country following a win against the University of Kansas. The show will stream at 7 p.m. Friday on Daniel's personal Facebook and Twitter accounts.

Daniel said the show is about two hours long.  He will be joined by Mike Kelly and former teammates Pig Brown, Chase Coffman, Ziggy Hood, Jeremy Maclin, William Moore, Martin Rucker, Tommy Saunders, Tony Temple, Sean Weatherspoon and Lorenzo Williams. 

Anyone wanting to participate in Daniel's fundraising effort can donate here

