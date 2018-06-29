Chase ends in fire that damages cars, home in St. Louis Co.

BERKELEY (AP) — A St. Louis-area police officer and his ride-along passenger are hospitalized and a home badly damaged after a police chase ended in an accident that caused the home and two cars to catch fire.

The bizarre chain of circumstances happened around 2:45 a.m. Friday in Berkeley. The suspect who was being chased got away and is being sought.

Authorities say a Kinloch officer tried to pull over the vehicle, prompting a chase. The suspect crashed into the police squad car and then a car and a house in Berkeley, causing the house and both cars to catch fire. The family inside the home was unhurt.

The Kinloch officer, 49-year-old Robert Brooks, suffered serious injuries. His passenger, 31-year-old Matthew Johnson, suffered moderate injuries. Johnson was participating in a civilian ride-along program.