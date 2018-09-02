Chase Found Guilty Of Second-Degree Murder

JEFFERSON CITY - A jury found Brandon Chase guilty of second-degree murder Thursday.

Chase was convicted of the April 2012 murder of Keith Mosely.

Mosely died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the incident began as a robbery, but escalated.

Chase was also found guilty of first-degree robbery and armed criminal action.

Chase's sentencing is set for July 24.