Chaz Bono to Speak at Northwest Missouri State

MARYVILLE - Gay rights activist Chaz Bono is speaking next month at Northwest Missouri State University. Bono, born Chastity Bono to musicians Cher and Sonny Bono, changed his gender through surgery and the court system.

Bono has written three books and has discussed his transition in a documentary project that aired on the Oprah Winfrey Network. During a March 7 appearance at Northwest, Bono will talk about gaining acceptance from his family and proceeding with his transition in the public eye.

Bono also speaks about a range of LGBTQ issues, including marriage and transgender equality.