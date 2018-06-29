Checker Cab Installs Surveillance Cameras

JEFFERSON CITY - The capitol city's only cab company installed surveillance cameras in their cars Friday. Checker Cab taxis are now equipped with two cameras with infrared capabilities and a secure digital video recorder.

Checker Cab manager Michael G. Olive said the demand for taxi services has jumped, reaching 10,000 fares a month. Olive says customer service is the company's priority and the surveillance equipment will increase the safety and security of both passengers and drivers.

"The company is taking on the expense to make sure that our growing client base feels comfortable getting in a car, potentially with a stranger," Olive said.

Checker Cab has to follow strict regulations. Every year cab drivers are required to undergo thorough drug testing and background check. The cab service usually operates within a 30 mile radius, with some exceptions.