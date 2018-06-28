Checking Eyes Early

in News Source:

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Children starting school would be required to get an eye exam under a bill endorsed by the House. The measure requires children starting kindergarten or first grade to undergo an eye exam by a doctor or optometrist starting in July 2008. Families' private health insurance or Medicaid would be expected to cover the costs where possible. But the state also would keep a list of places people without vision insurance can get a free or cheap eye exam. The bill also lets parents opt out of the requirement. Supporters say if eye problems are caught early, children can perform better in school and life, and save medical costs in the future. A similar bill passed the Senate earlier this year.