Checking Into TDD's

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Friday, April 06 2007 Apr 6, 2007 Friday, April 06, 2007 6:05:18 PM CDT April 06, 2007 in News

Everyday motorists tackle the busy streets and intersections improved by TDD's, but not all TDD's are legitimate.

"There is at least one district that I know of that has collected taxes without ever making any improvements, so I don't know what they're spending money on but it isn't any tangible improvements," said Craig Van Matre, lawyer.

TDD's enable property owners to increase transportation taxes in specific districts for transportation improvements in the area. But, not everyone is happy with the process. One resident thinks more oversight is needed.

"I think there should be regulations that if the tax is being collected for a specific purpose that it should be used for that specific purpose," said Joe Burkhart, resident.

Columbia has 9 TDD's spread throughout the city with two still pending.Gans Road is the newest location.The TDD will pay $3.2 million toward the construction of an interchange with Highway 63. This is the first TDD in Columbia. While they were designed for transportation, city officials worry about public over site.

"The TDD board meetings are posted and open to the public but generally nobody really pays much attention to them or shows up with them," said Bill Watkins, City Manager.

The fact the sales tax is over-looked may have its advantages for consumers.

"Taxes such as these are easier to pay. Why's that? Because we don't necessarily feel it as another fee coming out of our pocket," said Burkhart. 

Since the taxes are state law, they are not voted on by citizens. But, city officials believe local government should have a say, and they'd like to change the system.

"They must get an agreement with the city before being formed by the circuit judge," said Watkins.

According to Watkins most TDD's already have agreements with the city, and he says those agreements help make sure improvements are in fact being made on roads, sewers, and gutters across the city. All TDD's in Columbia are currently set at a half cent sales tax, but according to state law property owners can charge up to 1 cent.

 

According to Timothy Teddy, the Director of Planning and Development in Columbia, there are nine established TDD's in the city, with two still pending. The locations are as follows: CENTERSTATE, NORTHWOODS, STADIUM CORRIDOR, FAIRVIEW, SHOPPES AT STADIUM, CONLEY ROAD, LAKE OF THE WOODS, GRINDSTONE PLAZA, RAMPART, GANS ROAD AND THE COLUMBIA MALL. Gans Road is the newsest location. Craig Van Matre represents six of the nine TDD's. See the locations of each of these TDD on the map above.

More News

Grid
List

Moniteau County shooting injures three, one person in custody
Moniteau County shooting injures three, one person in custody
TIPTON - One suspect is in custody after a shooting left three injured in Tipton Friday night into Saturday morning.... More >>
4 hours ago Saturday, December 07 2019 Dec 7, 2019 Saturday, December 07, 2019 8:50:33 AM CST December 07, 2019 in News

Gunfire causes property damage at Fulton Break Time
Gunfire causes property damage at Fulton Break Time
FULTON - Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Break Time in Fulton Friday night. According to... More >>
12 hours ago Saturday, December 07 2019 Dec 7, 2019 Saturday, December 07, 2019 1:25:00 AM CST December 07, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Man killed in pedestrian vs. car crash was an MU student
UPDATE: Man killed in pedestrian vs. car crash was an MU student
COLUMBIA - MU spokesman Christian Basi, confirmed the man who died after being hit by a car on College Ave... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 9:34:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Humane society waives adoption fees for the weekend
Humane society waives adoption fees for the weekend
COLUMBIA - The Central Missouri Humane Society is waiving adoption fees this weekend, just in time for the holiday season.... More >>
19 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 6:36:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Missouri minimum wage set to increase
Missouri minimum wage set to increase
MISSOURI - Missouri’s minimum wage rate is set to go up again soon. The state minimum wage will increase... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 5:21:41 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Governor's Mansion hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony
Governor's Mansion hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony
JEFFERSON CITY - Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson are inviting families to join them at the Governor's... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 3:50:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Travelers asked to take alternative routes near Lamine River area
Travelers asked to take alternative routes near Lamine River area
BOONEVILLE - The Cooper County Sheriff's Office is asking travelers to find an alternate route on Highway 41 going to... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 3:02:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Ex-Columbia police chief pleads to lesser charge in DWI case
Ex-Columbia police chief pleads to lesser charge in DWI case
COLUMBIA - Former Columbia police chief Ken Burton has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor after originally being charged with driving... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 2:45:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Mother remembers Hallsville teen who died in overnight crash
Mother remembers Hallsville teen who died in overnight crash
HALLSVILLE - Kari Hallowell, the mother of 17-year-old Hayden Holt, who died in an overnight car crash after being chased... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 2:04:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Official: Pensacola shooter was Saudi aviation student
Official: Pensacola shooter was Saudi aviation student
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP)- Two U.S. officials have identified the shooter at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola as a second... More >>
23 hours ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 1:53:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Mizzou Arena set to host Norm Stewart Classic for first time
Mizzou Arena set to host Norm Stewart Classic for first time
COLUMBIA - This weekend, 47 high school basketball teams from five states will go head-to-head in the 2019 Norm Stewart... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 1:24:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Drew Lock heads into second career start with Broncos
Drew Lock heads into second career start with Broncos
COLUMBIA- Former MU Quarterback Drew Lock is set to make his second start with the Denver Broncos this Sunday versus... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 12:28:00 PM CST December 06, 2019 in Sports

Deputies: Man shot after starting fight with homeowners near Huntsdale
Deputies: Man shot after starting fight with homeowners near Huntsdale
BOONE COUNTY- A 52-year-old male suffered two gunshot wounds Thursday night after getting into a fight with two people at... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 10:53:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Missing Missouri woman's phone, shoes found during search
Missing Missouri woman's phone, shoes found during search
RICH HILL- Relatives of a missing Missouri mother say they are growing increasingly concerned after deputies found the woman's phone,... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 10:22:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Authorities investigate overnight fatal crash in Columbia
UPDATE: Authorities investigate overnight fatal crash in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Hayden Holt, a 17-year-old from Hallsville, died in an overnight car crash... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 6:41:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Marshall man arrested after armed robbery attempt
Marshall man arrested after armed robbery attempt
MARSHALL - Police arrested a man Thursday after they said he tried to rob a loan office. Employees of... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 4:23:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in News

Columbia Public Schools to build first-of-its-kind nature school
Columbia Public Schools to build first-of-its-kind nature school
COLUMBIA - Soon, every fifth grader in Boone County will have the opportunity to learn math, history, language arts and... More >>
1 day ago Friday, December 06 2019 Dec 6, 2019 Friday, December 06, 2019 3:44:00 AM CST December 06, 2019 in Top Stories

The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
The 2019-2020 winter season outlook
COLUMBIA - Last winter saw major snow storms, ice, and extreme cold. This winter could see similar systems, however, the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, December 05 2019 Dec 5, 2019 Thursday, December 05, 2019 9:00:00 PM CST December 05, 2019 in Weather
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 44°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
2pm 48°
3pm 50°
4pm 49°
5pm 46°