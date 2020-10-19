Checking Senator Caleb Rowden's ads against Judy Baker

COLUMBIA - Election Day is only 19 days away, and it's not just the presidential election that's heating up.

In mid-Missouri, the race for state Senate is picking up, and the money spent is also increasing.

Per Senator Caleb Rowden's finance reports, he has brought in about $650,000. His challenger, Democrat Judy Baker, has brought in a little less than $200,000.

In advertisements ran by Political Action Committee's "Friends of Caleb Rowden" campaign, Baker's history in healthcare is brought up multiple times.

Two ads claim Baker was involved in almost $2 million in lost revenue while involved with the University Physicians Group in Columbia.

According to an audit of the group done between 1999 and 2002 by then state Auditor Claire McCaskill, a loss in revenue was reported due to insurance denials and write-offs that "could have been avoided."

In those same ads, McCaskill is shown, with the commercial which said she found millions lost.

While in Columbia last week, McCaskill backed Baker and said Baker wasn't involved in the audit.

"The facts behind that audit are very simple. That audit began before Judy Baker ever worked for the University Physicians Group," McCaskill said. "In fact, for seven months of the audit period, Judy Baker had nothing to do with that group."

The ads also said Baker is profiting off of the Affordable Care Act's rollout. When the ACA, also known as Obamacare, rolled out in 2010, Baker was serving as a Regional Director for Health and Human Services.

The ad claims she made over $200,000 during her time as Director, from 2010-2011.

In 2010, Baker made $113,735. In 2011, she made $117,527.

"Judy Baker didn't personally profit from the rollout of Obamacare on a national basis," McCaskill said. "She worked for the federal government when it was implemented."

KOMU 8 reached out to Rowden's campaign several times but did not hear back.