Checkpoint Begins Sunday In Boone County

BOONE COUNTY - A sheriff's department checkpoint to weed out drivers with faulty licenses began Sunday and will run through Aug. 18, the department said in a news release.

Funded by the Missouri Department of Transportation Division of Highway Safety, deputies in Boone County will position themselves in a set location "chosen based on the number of suspended, revoked or unlicensed drivers cited for these violations in the area." The checkpoint will occur during the daytime and will require motorists to show their driver's license and proof of insurance.

The department said it made 110 citations from July 2010 to July 2012 for suspended or revoked licenses.