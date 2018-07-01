Cheer Up, Grumpy Cat: You Have an Endorsement Deal

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - It probably won't affect her sour mood, but Grumpy Cat now has an endorsement deal.

Nestle Purina PetCare said Tuesday that the frown-faced Internet sensation, real name Tardar Sauce, is now the "spokescat" for a Friskies brand of cat food. The St. Louis-based company didn't release terms of the deal.

Photos of Grumpy Cat, whose brown and white face wears a constant scowl, have become a constant presence on Facebook and other social media. She also among the biggest stars of the peculiar trend of cat dominance on Web videos and postings.

Grumpy Cat's Facebook page has 1.3 million likes. The dour animal also has more than 111,000 Twitter followers.

Grumpy Cat, who lives with her owners in Phoenix, also was featured in a Nestle Purina online video game series.