Chelsea Clinton expected to visit Columbia Monday

COLUMBIA - The Clinton campaign announced Sunday Hillary Clinton's daughter, Chelsea, will visit Columbia Monday morning.

Chelsea Clinton is scheduled to speak at the "Working Mom's Roundtable" event at the UCP Child Development Center at at 8:30 a.m.

Clinton is also expected to make stops in Clayton for a "Women for Hillary Organizing Event" at 11:00 a.m. Then she will head to the Urban Sprouts Child Development Center for another "Working Mom's Roundtable" at 1:15 p.m. in Olivette.

Finally, her last stop will be in St. Louis for a "Hillary for Missouri Office Visit" at 3:00 p.m. at the Hillary for America St. Louis Headquarters.