Chelsea Clinton to Speak at UMKC Event in February
KANSAS CITY - The daughter of Bill and Hillary Clinton is coming to Kansas City early next year to help launch an initiative to honor accomplished area women.
Chelsea Clinton is scheduled to speak Feb. 24 at the Swinney Recreation Center at the University of Missouri-Kansas City as part of events honoring the late Martha Jane Phillips Starr.
The Kansas City Star reports the philanthropist was one of the first women to become a member of the UMKC board of trustees and also helped start the UMKC Women's Council and its Graduate Assistance Fund.
The Starr Women's Hall of Fame, named after Starr, is scheduled to induct its first members in the fall of 2014.
