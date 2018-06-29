Chelsea Thomas Earns SEC Pitcher of the Week Honors

COLUMBIA -- For the second week in a row, Missouri pitcher Chelsea Thomas is being recognized by the Southeastern Conference. On Monday, Thomas received SEC Pitcher of the Week honors for the second week in a row. This week, she split the honor with Mississippi State's Alison Owen.

Thomas earned the honor after breaking her previous career-best at Mizzou with 19 strikeouts (12.0 IP) while going the distance in the Tigers' 4-3 win over No. 5 Florida in extra innings. She pitched the game after battling food poisoning the day before and had several key plays, including two strikeouts and a groundout in the top of the 12th inning to get the Tigers back to the bats. Thomas did not surrender an earned run to the Gator squad, keeping her season ERA at 0.25, and struck out 1.42 batters per inning for the week.

The Mizzou softball team will play in the Missouri Breast Cancer Tournament this weekend in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. The Tigers will begin action on Friday in a double header at 2 p.m. against SEMO before taking on Saint Louis around 4 p.m.