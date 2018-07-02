Chemical Discharge from Tyson Plant Kills Fish in Monett

MONETT (AP) - A chemical discharge from a Tyson Foods plant in southwest Missouri disrupted a wastewater treatment plant and killed hundreds of fish, leaving a foul smell over the region.

Skip Schaller, superintendent of Monett's utilities, says the problem began on May 16 when a chemical compound called Alimet was discharged from Tyson's pre-treatment plant. Although Tyson captured most of the chemical, some of it made it to Monett's wastewater plant and killed bacteria there. Some of the contaminated water then went into Clear Creek.

The Monett Times reports all the fish in the creek between Monett and Pierce City died, leaving a foul smell over the area for several days.

Schaller says tests indicate the chemical is gone and the city's plant is again working as it should.