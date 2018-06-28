Chemical Firm Fined $102K by EPA

KANSAS CITY (AP) - An agriculture chemical company faces a $102,000 federal penalty for mislabeling pesticides at facilities in Nebraska and Missouri.

The Environmental Protection Agency said Syngenta Crop Protection of Greensboro, N.C., will pay the civil penalty for violations at its facility in Omaha, Neb., and at a farm supply retailer in Savannah, Mo.

The EPA said in a release Tuesday that its inspections last year in Omaha found that Syngenta had received imported shipments of a fungicide that was not properly labeled. The agency says another inspection last year at a company in Savannah, Mo., found a bulk tank of a Syngenta herbicide that lacked a required warning label.

Syngenta said in a statement Wednesday that the labeling issues were promptly addressed and didn't pose any health or safety risks.