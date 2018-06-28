Chen Gets Win as Royals Beat White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) -- Bruce Chen outpitched Jake Peavy for his first win in six weeks, Billy Butler hit his career-high 22nd homer and the Kansas City Royals beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Tuesday night.

The White Sox had won 10 of 13 but saw their lead over Detroit in the AL Central shrink to a half game with the Tigers beating the New York Yankees 6-5 earlier in the night.

Gordon Beckham hit his first career leadoff homer for Chicago, and the White Sox scored again in the sixth after Kansas City tied it in the top half. But RBI singles by Tony Abreu and Alex Gordon off Peavy (9-8) in the seventh gave Kansas City a 3-2 lead.

Butler added to it in the eighth with a two-run drive off Nate Jones after Mike Moustakas walked, and the Royals hung on from there, giving Chen (8-9) his first win since June 26.