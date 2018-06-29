Chen Goes 7 strong, Royals Top Tigers 5-2

KANSAS CITY - Bruce Chen picked up Kansas City's beleaguered starters with seven solid innings and the Royals defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-2 Sunday.

Chen (7-2) limited the Tigers to five hits and two runs over seven innings, earning the first victory for a starter on the Royals' seven-game homestand. He moved into the rotation on July 12 after 19 relief appearances.

Eric Hosmer, who had three hits for his 53rd multi-hit game, blasted a three-run homer with two outs in the fifth inning and the Royals took the final two games of this series from the division-leading Tigers after losing 16-2 Friday.

Hosmer hit Doug Fister's 2-2 pitch out to center after Alex Gordon and Emilo Bonifacio singled with two outs.

Fister (12-8) allowed five runs on eight hits in 6 1-3 innings.