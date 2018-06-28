Chen Has Rough Outing as Padres Win Over Royals

PEORIA, AZ (AP) -- Rookie first baseman Yonder Alonso had two hits, including a three-run double, and the San Diego Padres downed the Kansas City Royals 8-5 on Saturday night.

Cory Luebke struck out four for the Padres and allowed two earned runs, six hits and a walk in four innings pitched.

Bruce Chen had another rough outing as he yielded five earned runs and eight hits in three innings for Kansas City.

Alonso, acquired December 17 in a five-player trade that sent pitcher Mat Latos to the Cincinnati Reds, highlighted a five-run rally in the first inning when he lined a three-run double off the right-field fence against Chen.

Jeff Francouer went 2 for 3 and designated hitter Billy Butler had an RBI single for the Royals. Alex Gordon went 1 for 3 with a run scored.