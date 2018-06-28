Chen Wins Again, Stops Indians for 2-1 Victory

CLEVELAND (AP) - Bruce Chen overcame a shaky first inning to win his career-high fifth straight start and led the Kansas City Royals to a 2-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Sunday.

Chen (10-5) allowed the first four batters of the game to reach base and walked Carlos Santana with the bases loaded to force in Cleveland's only run. The left-hander, who allowed five hits in 7

1-3 innings, is 4-0 in his last five starts against the Indians.

Mike Moustakas' RBI single broke a 1-1 tie in the third for the Royals, who held on to win after losing late leads in the first two games of the series. Joakim Soria pitched a perfect ninth for his 24th save.