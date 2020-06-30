Cheney To Help Raise Campaign Money In KC
AP-MO--2nd NewsMinute,0244Here is the latest Missouri news from The Associated Press KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Vice President Dick Cheney is due in Kansas City today (12:30) to help raise campaign money for Congressman Sam Graves. His visit is expected to draw $275,000 for Graves, who's facing a challenge next year from former Kansas City Mayor Kay Barnes, a Democrat. An hour before Cheney's appearance, Barnes will talk with veterans in North Kansas City. KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say a brawl inside the Jackson County Jail last night led to a lockdown. According to media reports, inmates' relatives say the fight apparently broke out over the Chiefs game. The Kansas City Star says jail officials declined to comment this morning. POTOSI, Mo. (AP) -- A 62-year-old woman has a broken leg and cuts and three other people are nursing injuries received when they were hit by a car in a demolition derby in Potosi Saturday night. The Potosi Fire Protection District said this is the first time they've ever had such an accident. (Dave Keiser, KSDK) ST. LOUIS (AP) -- A judge in St. Louis may decide today whether a 12-year-old boy is to be tried as an adult in the fatal stabbing of a 13-year-old neighbor girl in July. The boy has been in custody since Alexus Purtty was stabbed to death in a fight outside her home. The boy is charged with second-degree murder under the juvenile code, but that could change today. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-17-07 0651CDT
