Chester Harvey Accused of First Degree Murder

COLUMBIA - Chester Harvey of Laddonia will have a hearing at the Boone County Courthouse today. Harvey, 39, is accused of killing 20-year-old James McNeely in December. Harvey's son, Chad Harvey, entered a guilty plea in connection to the murder last week.

Harvey's wife, Angela Harvey, also faces charges. Two of their other sons, ages 15 and 17, have been implicated. According to court documents, Chester Harvey admitted he and his son kidnapped McNeely and smothered him with a trash bag. Harvey claims he acted in self-defense.

Police found McNeely's frozen body in a refrigerated trailer of Harvey's truck. He is charged with first degree murder, armed criminal action, kidnapping and abandonment of a corpse.