Chesterfield Tennis Teacher Charged with Sex Crime
CHESTERFIELD (AP) - A 45-year-old Chesterfield man has been charged with second-degree statutory rape and sodomy for allegedly committing sex acts with a minor.
KSDK-TV reports that Javier Pozo worked for the Miller Tennis Academy at Forest Lake Tennis Club. He gave private lessons to students at Villa Duchesne and Oak Hill School.
He was charged Friday in St. Louis County with second-degree statutory rape and second-degree statutory sodomy. The victim was under 17.
Pozo remains in jail on a $50,000 bond. The tennis club says Pozo is no longer an instructor there.
