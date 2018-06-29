Chesterfield woman pleads guilty to fatal hit-and-run

By: The Associated Press

CHESTERFIELD (AP) - A Chesterfield woman pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident after police said she struck and killed a pedestrian with her minivan.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported 55-year-old Yelena Pelts pleaded guilty Friday and is scheduled to be sentenced July 29. Police said the body of 41-year-old Roy Joseph was found on a street on just before 7 a.m. Feb. 11.

According to a police report, Joseph was hit as he was walking home at 10 p.m. the night before.

Pelts was arrested about a week after the incident but was released pending the investigation.