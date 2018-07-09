Chevy Backs Safety of Volt

NEW YORK - General Motors released a statement Wednesday saying the Chevrolet Volt is safe. The safety of the car came into question after a Volt reportedly caught fire in a parking lot just outside of a Chevy testing center. GM said it believes the Volt caught fire due to battery fluid leaking following a previous crash test. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) began looking into the safety of the car following the fire. Chevy added new metal structures to the car, improving its safety. Following the additions, the NHTSA dropped the investigation, saying the car is safe to drive.