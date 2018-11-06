Chevy Goes 20 Miles in Wrong-Way Lanes of I-44

EUREKA (AP) - Police suspect drunk-driving was the reason why a vehicle traveled for nearly 20 miles while going the wrong way on Interstate 44 in suburban St. Louis.

No accidents occurred in the incident that began about 2:15 a.m. Friday near Shrewsbury in St. Louis County. Several drivers called 911 to report a white Chevrolet going west in the eastbound lanes.

St. Louis County police spotted the car a few minutes later in Valley Park and were able to stop it near Eureka. Police say the car was occupied by two men and a woman. Authorities have not said what charges the driver could face.