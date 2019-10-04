Chicago man arrested in Callaway County on heroin and cocaine charges
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Chicago man was arrested for trafficking over $53,000 in heroin and cocaine during an early morning traffic stop.
Dossie Richmond, 59, of Chicago was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of trafficking drugs in the second degree.
The Callaway County Sheriff’s Office K9 unit was searching Kingdom City when the K9 unit stopped a vehicle on US Highway 54.
The vehicle was originally stopped for a traffic violation.
Richmond was found with large amounts of heroin, crack cocaine, and other substances. According to the Callaway County Sheriff's office the estimated combined street value of the drugs is $53,470.00.
Richmond is being held on $25,000 bond.
