Chief: 1 Missing in Kansas City Inferno; 14 Hurt

KANSAS CITY - Kansas City officials say one of two people who were missing after an explosion destroyed a restaurant has been found but the search continues for a woman who worked there.

Kansas City Fire Chief Paul Berardi said early Wednesday that a man who was reported missing was found at St. Luke's Hospital receiving treatment. He says there has been no sign of the female employee since the explosion Tuesday evening at JJ's restaurant on the Country Club Plaza.

Searchers used cadaver dogs to search the rubble overnight and are waiting for heavy equipment to remove heavy piece so they can continue to search.

Berardi says 14 people were treated at hospitals for injuries.