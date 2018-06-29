Chief Describes Mo. Suspect's Confession

ROLLA (AP) - A southwest Missouri police chief has testified that a man accused of raping and killing a friend's 9-year-old stepdaughter confessed on the day the girl's body was found in a McDonald County sinkhole.

Wheaton Police Chief Police Chief Clint Clark testified Thursday in the capital murder trial of 37-year-old Christopher Collings. The defense concedes Collings killed Rowan Ford in November 2007 but argues the crime was second-degree murder, because Collings had been drinking and smoking marijuana.

Collings was a friend of Rowan's stepfather, David Spears, who awaits trial in the case.

Clark testified that Collings described taking the girl from her Newton County home to a trailer, raping and killing her and throwing the body in the sinkhole.

The trial is being held in Pulaski County.