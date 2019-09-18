Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke talks climate change with NBC News' Al Roker

Al Roker traveled to a remote part of Greenland to understand why the glaciers are melting at such a rapid pace, the role the oceans are playing and what this means for the rest of the world. To get those answers, he met up with scientists by air and sea. He flew with NASA on a first-of-its-kind Oceans Melting Greenland mission and joined NYU scientists on their research vessel where their mission is to understand the climate’s effect on the Greenland coastline and beyond.

KOMU 8 Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke sat down with Roker to talk about climate change and its effects, both statewide and worldwide.

You can read and watch Roker's full report here.

This story is part of SHOW ME CLIMATE, an ongoing KOMU 8 series devoted to ethically explaining climate change without politics using fact-based data to deliver important information about our world and the Show-Me State.