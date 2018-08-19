Chief: No Evidence of Arson in Waldo Fire

Fire chief Richard "Smokey" Dyer tells reporters at a noon news conference that the blaze is believed to have started on the first floor of Kennedy's Bar and Grill in a concealed space. But Dyer said the exact cause of the fire remains undetermined. He said investigators believe the fire burned for as long as ten hours before it was reported. Five firefighters suffered burns when they were met by a flashover shortly after they entered the burning building. Three remain hospitalized.