Chief of downtown St. Louis booster group resigns

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The head of a downtown St. Louis booster group was set to step down Thursday.

Downtown STL Inc. said 55-year-old Doug Woodruff would vacate his role as chief executive at the end of the month and be replaced by Missy Kelley, the group's chief operating officer.

Woodruff was set to take a job with a Baltimore-based real estate investment and development company with St. Louis operations.

Downtown STL Inc. promotes business interests in St. Louis' downtown.

Forty-six-year-old Kelley pledged to focus on improving downtown's infrastructure, getting better lighting and working on homeless and panhandling problems.