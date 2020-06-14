Chief of the Auxvasse Police Department placed on leave over inflammatory posts

By: The Associated Press

AUXVASSE (AP) — A rural Missouri police chief has been placed on leave over inflammatory Facebook posts about protests over the death of George Floyd.

The Jefferson City News-Tribune reports that Auxvasse Mayor Tom Henage announced Friday that Police Chief Kevin Suedmeyer was on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

Among the posts in question was one on May 31 in which Suedmeyer wrote that if someone stands in the street blocking traffic, that person deserves “to be run over. That will help cleanup the gene pool.”

Calls to Suedmeyer’s home phone rang unanswered Saturday. Auxvasse is about 35 miles northeast of Jefferson City.

[Correction: An earlier version of this story title had the wrong title for the man.]