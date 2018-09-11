Chief: Officer shot, hospitalized after Missouri chase

JENNINGS (AP) — A police chief said one of his suburban St. Louis officers is expected to survive after being wounded during a shooting linked to a chase of a suspect.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez told KTVI-TV he had few immediate details of whether the shooting happened before, during or after the chase that ended in a crash in nearby Jennings.

Jimenez said the unidentified officer was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Other details were not immediately available, including what prompted the chase or whether any suspects were in custody.