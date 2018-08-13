Chief's Mascot reaches settlement over injury

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The man who performs as the Kansas City Chiefs' mascot has reached a legal settlement over severe injuries he suffered last November while practicing a zip line routine.

Lawyers for Dan Meers, better known as KC Wolf, announced the settlement Thursday but said the terms prevent disclosure of the dollar amount or the parties involved.

Attorney Tim Dollar said in a news release that Meers is still recovering and is talking with the Chiefs about a modified role as KC Wolf in the future.

Meers has performed as KC Wolf since the Chiefs adopted the mascot 24 years ago. He suffered what was described as a severe back injury Nov. 23 while practicing a zip line routine at Arrowhead Stadium.

Few details have been disclosed, but Dollar said earlier there may have been an error by a third-party company in securing the rigging.