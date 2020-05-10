Chiefs 2020-2021 schedule revealed

KANSAS CITY - The schedule for the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the other 31 NFL teams was released by the league on Thursday night.

The Chiefs will open up the season on Thursday, Sep. 10 on NBC where the team will celebrate its first Super Bowl victory in 50 years. Kansas City will host the Houston Texans, the team they beat 51-31 in last year's AFC Divisional Round.

The Chiefs have five games in primetime this season, the next being a Monday night road matchup in week three against the defending AFC North Champion Baltimore Ravens.

Kansas City will travel to Las Vegas for the first time to take on their rival Raiders on NBC's Sunday Night Football on Nov. 22 after their week 10 bye. The following week, star quarterback Patrick Mahomes will take on Tom Brady for the third time in as many years when the team travels to Tampa Bay.

The week after, the Chiefs have yet another game on NBC's Sunday Night Football, they'll take on former Mizzou quarterback Drew Lock and his upgraded Denver Broncos team.

The team will travel to New Orleans in week 15 when Patrick Mahomes and Drew Brees will face off for the first time. The team concludes its regular season with a week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers.