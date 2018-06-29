Chiefs' Albert Signs Franchise Tender

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Chiefs left tackle Branden Albert has signed his franchise tender.

The Chiefs announced that Albert signed his deal on Thursday, two weeks after placing the franchise tag on him. Albert will make $9.828 million if he plays under the one-year contract.

That is no sure thing, though. The Chiefs have spoken to his representatives about a long-term contract, and it's also possible that Kansas City will trade Albert in the coming weeks.

Albert is a former first-round pick who has locked down the left side of the Chiefs offensive line the past five seasons. He played all 16 games two years ago, but missed three games while dealing with back injuries.

Last year, Chiefs wide receiver Dwayne Bowe did not sign his franchise tender until midway through the preseason.