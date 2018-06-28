Chiefs and Andy Reid Agree to Deal

KANSAS CITY -- Make that six head coaching vacancies. What has seemed inevitable in recent days is now (almost) official, as ESPN's Chris Mortensen has now reported that Andy Reid has agreed to a deal to become the next head coach of the Chiefs.

Mortensen points out that "lawyers reviewing contract," which I suppose leaves a 5 percent chance something breaks down.

How Reid is able to deal with a roster which includes more Pro Bowlers than wins remains to be seen, but first on his list is going to be finding a quarterback.