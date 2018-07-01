Chiefs announce signing of wide receiver Jeremy Maclin

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Kansas City Chiefs have signed Jeremy Maclin to a five-year deal, adding the down-the-field threat that their wide receiver group was sorely lacking last season.

The contract is worth up to $55 million, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because those details were not announced.

The Chiefs planned an afternoon news conference to introduce their newest addition.

Maclin started all 16 games for the Eagles last season. He set career highs with 85 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns, and showed no lingering effects from the torn ACL that caused him to miss the entire 2013 season.

His addition could mean the end of Dwayne Bowe's tenure in Kansas City. The veteran wide receiver is due to count $14 million against the salary cap.