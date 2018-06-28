Chiefs beat Rams 24-17

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Chase Daniel threw a touchdown pass and the Kansas City Chiefs beat the St. Louis Rams 24-17 to finish unbeaten in the preseason on Thursday night.

The Chiefs (4-0) were unbeaten in the preseason for the first time since 1969, the season the franchise won its lone Super Bowl title.

The Rams (0-4) were winless for the first time since 2002 and are 2-10 the past three preseasons.

Tavon Austin had the most electrifying play of the game, reversing field on a 43-yard scamper after a short catch that set up St. Louis' first touchdown.

The Rams played most of their regulars for two series, although they were down to fourth string at running back, and the Chiefs rested all of their starters.