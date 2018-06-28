Chiefs begin clearing space by releasing WRs Avery, Jenkins

KANSAS CITY (AP) - The Chiefs released wide receivers Donnie Avery and A.J. Jenkins on Tuesday as they began to clear roster and salary cap space ahead of what could be a busy offseason.

Kansas City is facing the loss of All-Pro linebacker Justin Houston and center Rodney Hudson in free agency. The Chiefs are expected to meet with Houston's representatives about a long-term deal on Wednesday in Indianapolis, and the possibility remains of using the franchise tag on him.

Either way, the Chiefs could be facing some difficult financial choices if they want to keep Houston or Hudson, or both. Releasing Avery and Jenkins saved the Chiefs nearly $5 million, though it makes targeting a wide receiver in free agency or the draft a priority.