Chiefs Believe They're Back on Track After Victory

6 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Monday, October 03 2011 Oct 3, 2011 Monday, October 03, 2011 4:38:00 PM CDT October 03, 2011 in Football
Source: AP
By: Associated Press

KANSAS CITY - The Chiefs are one win closer to making Le'Ron McClain look like a genius.Or at the very least psychic. The veteran fullback predicted that Kansas City would win its next five games after losing to San Diego two weeks ago.

Well, the Chiefs rallied from a third-quarter deficit to beat Minnesota on Sunday, and up next is a game against struggling Indianapolis.

There's a positive vibe in the locker room of the defending AFC West champions for the first time all season, and McClain believes it's a sign the Chiefs are back on track.

After the Colts, the Chiefs face Oakland, Miami and Denver, along with a rematch against the Chargers.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 8 active weather alerts
6pm 92°
7pm 91°
8pm 89°
9pm 85°