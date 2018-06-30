Chiefs Believe They're Back on Track After Victory

KANSAS CITY - The Chiefs are one win closer to making Le'Ron McClain look like a genius.Or at the very least psychic. The veteran fullback predicted that Kansas City would win its next five games after losing to San Diego two weeks ago.

Well, the Chiefs rallied from a third-quarter deficit to beat Minnesota on Sunday, and up next is a game against struggling Indianapolis.

There's a positive vibe in the locker room of the defending AFC West champions for the first time all season, and McClain believes it's a sign the Chiefs are back on track.

After the Colts, the Chiefs face Oakland, Miami and Denver, along with a rematch against the Chargers.